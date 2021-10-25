5 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $310,000

Well maintained 5 bedroom home on a cul-de-sac lot with a private back yard, located in the neighborhood of Rocky River Village. This spectacular floor plan features a formal dining room and private office on the main floor. The 2nd floor boasts a large primary bedroom with private balcony, spacious walk-in closet & private bathroom, featuring a garden tub and separate shower. The Bonus room/5th bedroom is spacious and perfect for a variety of needs. Entertain on the large back deck with privacy. Great location just minutes from Uptown and University Light rail, plaza, shopping and more. New A/C system in 2020. This home is move in ready!