5 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $320,000

Relax in a quiet, rural setting on your rocking chair front porch. Low HOA. This beautiful home, built in 2013, has plenty of curb appeal with its partial stone accents. You’ll love the beautifully low maintenance front and back yard. Bedroom on main with adjoining full bath. The fantastic kitchen features gorgeous cabinets and hardwood floors running through the kitchen, dinette, great room and living room and dinette area. Upstairs you’ll find 4 spacious bedrooms. The master and master bath is enormous. Master bath has separate tub/shower & dual vanities. Two car garage is amazing. Owner put in vinyl flooring and it looks more like a rec room, but functions as garage. Showings begin July 15th. .