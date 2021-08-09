 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $345,890

5 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $345,890

5 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $345,890

Buying a new home! The amount of time and effort required to purchase a new home can sometimes seem overwhelming. We are here to help! D.R. Horton has been building homes since 1978 and has helped more than 500,000 homeowners build their dream home. Our experienced sales agents are glad to assist you and can walk you through the entire purchasing process by answering any questions that you may have. D.R. Hortons goal is to make your home buying experience as seamless and positive as possible.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $243,000

3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $243,000

Come make this one owner, charming 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath townhome your own. Conveniently located close to everything Concord and Harrisburg ha…

3 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $96,900

3 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $96,900

  • Updated

3 bedroom, 2 bath doublewide located on a little over an acre (1.03) in Rowan County. This home offers a split bedroom floor plan, spacious ki…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts