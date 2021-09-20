5 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $349,900

Fall in love with this open floor 4 Bedroom ranch home plus Bed/Bonus room for home office or media room or gym and BRAND NEW roof. Laminate hardwood, freshly painted white cabinets, BRAND NEW granite counter top, NEW kitchen sink & Cooking range option for gas or electric with exhaust out connection hood. Perfect breakfast area & private wooded backyard, walk into backyard through BRAND NEW sliding door. Huge open family room with vaulted ceiling, fireplace & wired for home theatre & formal dining area next to kitchen. Large master bedroom has trey ceiling, walk inn closet, connected to full bathroom with dual sink, standing shower and JACCUZZI, NEWLY install LVP flooring, common full bath in hallway with BRAND NEW granite sink, faucet & LVP flooring proximity to all 3 bedrooms, 2 car Garage. Proximity to shopping , grocery eating, I- 485 , North lake mall , concord mills mall, 20 min uptown, lake Norman, UNCC, Airport, amenities swimming pool, kids play place.