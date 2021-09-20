Fall in love with this open floor 4 Bedroom ranch home plus Bed/Bonus room for home office or media room or gym and BRAND NEW roof. Laminate hardwood, freshly painted white cabinets, BRAND NEW granite counter top, NEW kitchen sink & Cooking range option for gas or electric with exhaust out connection hood. Perfect breakfast area & private wooded backyard, walk into backyard through BRAND NEW sliding door. Huge open family room with vaulted ceiling, fireplace & wired for home theatre & formal dining area next to kitchen. Large master bedroom has trey ceiling, walk inn closet, connected to full bathroom with dual sink, standing shower and JACCUZZI, NEWLY install LVP flooring, common full bath in hallway with BRAND NEW granite sink, faucet & LVP flooring proximity to all 3 bedrooms, 2 car Garage. Proximity to shopping , grocery eating, I- 485 , North lake mall , concord mills mall, 20 min uptown, lake Norman, UNCC, Airport, amenities swimming pool, kids play place.
5 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $349,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The Cabarrus County School Board updated its COVID-19 protocol on Monday night for quarantining students, faculty and staff members.
- Updated
Week 5 results from games involving high school football teams from Cabarrus County, starting with those ranked in the Independent Tribune's C…
- Updated
A theft ring running out of a house in Harrisburg was located Thursday evening along with $250,000 of retail merchandise by Cabarrus County Sheriff's deputies.
- Updated
HARRISBURG – The much-anticipated showdown between the Cream of Cabarrus’ top two teams was definitely all “show” for No. 1 Hickory Ridge and …
- Updated
The Troutman Police Department arrested a Mooresville man Thursday who is suspected of breaking a glass door at the Iredell-Statesville Schools meeting on Tuesday night.
- Updated
PAGO PAGO, AMERICAN SAMOA -- American Samoa reported its first case of coronavirus on Friday.
- Updated
City of Kannapolis cancels National Night Out event, citing low vaccination rates and spike in COVID cases in Cabarrus and Rowan counties.
Candace Ayers' obituary says she "was vaccinated but was infected by others who chose not to be. The cost was her life."
- Updated
MOORESVILLE – Mount Pleasant coach Mike Johns knew his team faced an uphill battle on the road Friday night against a tough 4A opponent.
Here’s how the independent Tribune sees the high school football hierarchy entering Week 5: