5 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $354,900

Welcome to this well-maintained home in Caldwell Commons. This home sits on a corner lot and backs up to a natural barrier and adjacent to a dead-end road to give additional parking and privacy to the back yard. This home has the following updates: wood flooring on the main level, painted walls downstairs, granite counter tops, back splash, new dishwasher and microwave added in kitchen along with extending the backyard patio (306 sq ft) with stamped concrete. Main level has an open floor plan with plenty of natural lighting. The cozy front porch (72 sq ft) is just waiting for your rocking chairs. The primary bedroom is spacious and all upstairs bedrooms have walk-in closets. The 2nd largest bedroom could also be used as a bonus room. The downstairs bedroom could also serve as an office area. This home has easy access to I-485 using either Exit 32 or 36 and is a short drive to restaurants, parks, shopping, and UNC Charlotte. Professional photos & Matterport will be updated by 8/31.