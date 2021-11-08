5 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $369,900

Welcome home, stunning five bedroom home in Old Stone Crossing! This open floorpan with hardwood flooring throughout the main level offers a spacious great room that opens to up the dining area and kitchen. The second floor boast the primary suite with ensuite bathroom and 3 additional bedrooms and a full bathroom. One of the bedrooms could be used as a bonus room. The third floor features a bed/bonus room with tons of options for this space along with a full bathroom. Outside you will find a patio, furniture included, and private fenced in backyard. Easy access to 485, makes travel a breeze. Don't miss out on this beauty.