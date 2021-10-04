5 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $370,000

 Skip to main content
**Multiple offers received; client is requesting highest and best be submitted by tomorrow 10/4/21 at 12 noon. Client will not grant showings without an offer***Welcome home to this spacious and charming home; just minutes from I77 and 485. This home features 5 spacious bedrooms, 2.5 baths, with plenty of upgrades. There is crown molding and wood floors throughout the first floor, a formal living room right off of the foyer that could be used as an office space. A formal dining room, a large eat in kitchen with an island and a pantry. The deck sits right off of the kitchen. Laundry is on the main floor. Upstairs; there are 5 bedrooms and 2 full baths. This lot backs to a tree line. Home is being sold as is, upper HVAC unit is being replaced and seller will provide receipt for installation; no other repairs will be granted. There is no rental cap for this community; CCR’s are in the attachments.

