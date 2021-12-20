WELCOME HOME!! This Well-Appointed Home Has it ALL! Beautiful 2-story Foyer and Neutral Paint Throughout! The Interior of this Home was COMPLETELY RENOVATED in 2018!! Separate Formal Living Room and Formal Dining Room! GORGEOUSLY Refinished Hardwood Floors! Open Concept Floor Plan for the Kitchen, Breakfast Nook and Great Room = EASY ENTERTAINING! The Kitchen Boasts Stainless Steel Appliances (ALL INCLUDED!), Granite Countertops and a HUGE Breakfast Bar for Plenty of Seating! Newer Lighting, Ceiling Fans and Hardware Throughout (2018)! G-Insulated, Low E Windows Installed in 2018! Oversized Great Room with Fireplace! Primary Suite includes Tray Ceiling, Walk-In Closet, Garden Tub with Separate Shower, New Vanity with Granite Counters, & New Tile Floors! Large Secondary Bedrooms! Upstairs Full Bathroom is also Completely Renovated with New Tile & New Vanity w/ Granite Counters! Large .31 Acre PRIVATE Cul-De-Sac Lot with Rear Deck & Patio! A MUST SEE!!
5 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $375,000
