5 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $385,000

Beautiful home! 5 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath. Large open Kitchen to Dining and Great Room with fireplace. new paint throughout. Island in Kitchen with desk space, granite counters, and lots of cabinet space and a pantry. Great home for entertaining! Formal Dining Room, Living Room, 1/2 bath, and Office all on the main level. 2nd floor has 3 Bedrooms with full Bath and a Large Master Bedroom and great Master Bath. Laundry room is located on the 2nd floor for convenience. Go up one more flight to the 3rd floor and there is a nice Media room with another Bedroom and Bath. Convenient to the university area. This is a must see home!

