5 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $387,000

Welcome Home! Well kept and loved home located in the desirable University Area. When you drive up you will be met with a beautiful brick exterior home. Move in ready 5 bedroom home with two and half bathrooms with the fifth bedroom big enough to be a bonus room. Great for entertainment with an open floor plan of the kitchen and family room. Enjoy warm summers and cool crisp fall weather in your screened in porch, overlooking a nice secluded back yard. Home has been professionally cleaned, carpet shampooed, pressure washed, and had some painting. Hurry home will not last long. Highest and best by Monday at 4 pm.