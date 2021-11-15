 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $390,000

BEAUTIFUL 5 BR, 3 BATH. OVERSIZED GREAT RM W/CORNER GAS FP. 5TH BEDRM ON MAIN. OWNERS SUITE W/SLOPED CEILINGS & HUGE WALK IN CLOSET. MASTER BATH HAS GARDEN TUB, SEP SHOWER AND 2 VANITIES. LAUNDRY ON 2ND FLOOR. EXTERIOR FEATURES STONE AND 2 CARRIAGE STYLE GARAGE DOORS. 3 FULL BATHS.

