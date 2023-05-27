Don't miss out on this 5 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in Robinson Park. This home boasts an open concept floor plan that is sure to impress. The main level features a spacious great room area, guest bathroom and a breakfast nook that seamlessly flows into the kitchen. The kitchen is equipped with all white cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and an oversized island. On the second level, you'll find four generously sized secondary bedrooms, a hall bath with dual vanities, a separate laundry room, and a spacious primary suite that offers two closets, a private bathroom with dual vanities and a walk-in shower. Step outside and discover a large backyard, perfect for entertaining, complete with raised garden beds. This property is conveniently located just minutes away from shopping, I-485, and University City. Don't hesitate, schedule a showing today and seize the opportunity to make this incredible property yours. Hurry, because it won't stay on the market for long!