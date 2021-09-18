5 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $400,000

MULTIPLE OFFERS RECEIVED. OFFER DEADLINE 6PM 9/13/21. Open floor plan offers not only 5 BRs & 3 full baths, but a bonus/loft space in addition to an open area loft upstairs as well. One of the bedrooms w/full bath is located on the main floor...perfect for generational living or a guest suite. Beautiful hardwoods flow throughout majority of main from spacious DR through FAM RM, KIT and eat-in breakfast area. KIT boasts nice center island, granite counters, tile backsplash, SS appls including refrigerator conveys. Nice large, walk-in pantry & space for a future butler's pantry. Upstairs, you will find a very roomy primary suite w/large primary bathroom, convenient laundry room, 3 add'l BRs & the bonus/loft space. So many living options! Outside, you will find a large deck perfect for outdoor entertaining, spacious backyard for all the yard games & a black aluminum fence to keep everything (and everyone) contained! Charlotte mailing address but located in Harrisburg, Cabarrus County.