Cozy 4 bed 2 bath home with additional upstairs 1 bed 1 bath living space just 5 miles from the heart of Charlotte. House has a front facing formal living room plus family room with electric fireplace. Upstairs has a full studio apartment space that was completed in 2021 however is unpermitted in tax records. Home is Located near train tracks with a shared driveway. Also selling 4314 Rozzelles Ferry Rd. with perfect opportunity to grow your investment portfolio.
5 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $400,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
KANNAPOLIS — Following a joint investigation, North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement (ALE), along with the Kannapolis Police Department, crimi…
C. JEMAL HORTON: New Wonders girls hoops coach Crayton, just 28, has track record for making an impact
KANNAPOLIS – Kayla Crayton has always wanted to make a difference. And in her 28 short years on this planet, the Kannapolis native has certain…
There’s always more going on than we can cover. Here a few updates for our weekly Friday Five.
Sgt. Chester Ward of the Pender County Sheriff’s Office told The Associated Press Wednesday that the situation “seems accidental.”
Troopers believe dog hair may have been placed on the vehicle's windshield to make it look like it hit a deer.