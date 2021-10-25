 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $409,900

Welcome home to this beautiful 5 bed, 3 bath home! Beautiful updates throughout! Updated kitchen with granite counters. New flooring throughout. 2 car garage and a great lot complete this spacious home! You don’t want to miss!

