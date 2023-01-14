Your dream home is waiting for you! This home has fresh interior paint and partial flooring replacement. Discover a bright and open interior with plenty of natural light and a neutral color palette, complimented by a fireplace. Step into the kitchen, complete with an eye catching stylish backsplash. You won’t want to leave the serene primary suite, the perfect space to relax. Other bedrooms provide nice flexible living space. Take advantage of the extended counter space in the primary bathroom complete with double sinks and under sink storage. Take it easy in the fenced in back yard. The sitting area makes it great for BBQs! Like what you hear? Come see it for yourself!
5 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $415,000
