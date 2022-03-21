5 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $415,000

Spacious home in the heart of the University Area and convenient to shops and restaurants! This home features a light and bright white kitchen with dining area that opens into the living room. Main floor also offers a large guest room on the main floor with full bathroom and dedicated dining room giving the perfect set up for guests and entertaining. Upstairs you will find a large primary bedroom complete with private en-suite and large walk-in closet. Three more large bedrooms and a full bathroom complete the upstairs. Home has a wood deck overlooking a wooded lot great for entertaining! All of this close to many shops, restaurants and easy access to 85 for a quick trip to Uptown Charlotte and all it has to offer!