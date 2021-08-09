 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $418,500

Welcome home! This stunning home in sought after Eastfield Village has it all! Freshly painted throughout, this very functional floor plan includes a guest bedroom & full bathroom on the main level, nicely sized dining room & living room, large family room with gas logs, & a wonderfully sized kitchen with an oversized elongated breakfast bar, perfect for entertaining. The main level features beautiful tile flooring in the foyer & kitchen, & hardwoods in the family room. The gourmet kitchen is on trend with granite counters and tile backsplash, & plenty of counter space with beautiful cabinetry. Upper level houses new carpet throughout, huge bonus room & additional bedrooms including the large owners suite with a spa like bathroom including tile flooring, garden tub & stand up shower with tile surround, comfort height double vanities & a huge walk-in closet. Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer to remain. Walking distance to restaurants, speciality shops, grocery store, a daycare & more!

