This corner lot home is a must see! Entering the home you are greeted by well maintain hardwood floors through out the foyer and dining area!. You'll love the spacious great room with cozy gas fireplace. Home includes wet bar which makes it a great for entertaining family and friends. Home also features an architectural fence around backyard. Double sided staircase which leads you to upper level. Upstairs features 5 spacious bedrooms. Large sized bed/bonus room can be used as a space for entertaining, home gym, and/or office if needed. Retreat to the primary bedroom with dual vanity, garden tub, separate shower, and private commode. Neighborhood amenities include club house, playground, and outdoor swimming pool. Close to reedy creek park, I-485, Harrisburg and University area.
5 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $419,900
