5 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $424,900

Hello, I'm 4018 Caldwell Ridge Parkway in the popular community of Old Stone Crossing. If there is one word that describes me, it is LOVED. My current owners have put a lot of blood, sweat, and tears (not to mention money) into my upgrades. I have beautiful LVP flooring, a HUGE kitchen island, granite counters, and tasteful choices throughout. My backyard is neat and tidy and backs up to trees, so you’ll have some privacy for barbecues and get-togethers. The area around me is completely blowing up - and that’s exciting. There’s a “new this” and “new that” everywhere you turn. There are places to work out, eat, shop, and medical facilities everywhere. I'm a few minutes from the University of Charlotte, a quick commute uptown and you can hop in I-485 in about 5 minutes and go anywhere throughout the city. So take a look at my pictures and let’s see how things go!

News Alerts