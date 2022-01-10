Hello, I'm 4018 Caldwell Ridge Parkway in the popular community of Old Stone Crossing. If there is one word that describes me, it is LOVED. My current owners have put a lot of blood, sweat, and tears (not to mention money) into my upgrades. I have beautiful LVP flooring, a HUGE kitchen island, granite counters, and tasteful choices throughout. My backyard is neat and tidy and backs up to trees, so you’ll have some privacy for barbecues and get-togethers. The area around me is completely blowing up - and that’s exciting. There’s a “new this” and “new that” everywhere you turn. There are places to work out, eat, shop, and medical facilities everywhere. I'm a few minutes from the University of Charlotte, a quick commute uptown and you can hop in I-485 in about 5 minutes and go anywhere throughout the city. So take a look at my pictures and let’s see how things go!
5 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $424,900
