5 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $425,000

MULTIPLE OFFERS RECEIVED, CALING FOR HIGHEST AND BEST OFFER BY 9PM SATURDAY 2/19/22. This is a great house at a great location. Don't miss out on the opportunity to get this one for your buyer. House features 5 Bedrooms, and 3 Full Baths. 1st floor bedroom with full bathroom access. Kitchen has granite countertop and stainless-steel appliances. Spacious loft on the 2nd floor for multipurpose use. Master bedroom has tray ceiling. This Home offers plenty of privacy as the backyard borders a Natural Preserve, Quiet community. 2-minute drive to Clarks Creek Community Park that offers play area, pickleball courts, and splash pads, 5-minute walk to the Clarks Creek Natural Preserve. Close proximity to Northlake Mall and Concord Mills area