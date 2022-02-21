 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $430,000

5 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $430,000

5 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $430,000

A beautiful home with 5 bedrooms 2.5 baths, office space down stairs and a certified wildlife habitat sanctuary back yard. Lots of available storage upstairs with extra built in storage above garage door. Situated on a bright, private corner cul-de-sac lot. Professional measurements coming soon.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts