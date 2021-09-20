 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $435,000

Lovely, well-maintained home in the very desirable Highland Creek community in Cabarrus County. This open floor plan home offers plentiful natural light, fresh paint and hardwoods throughout the main living areas. Kitchen features granite countertops, tile backsplash, stainless appliances, gas cooktop, pantry and adjacent breakfast area. Family room with gas fireplace and dining room with molding provide the perfect spaces for relaxing and entertaining. Dedicated office with French doors is perfect for those working from home. First floor bedroom and full bathroom complete this level. Spacious primary bedroom features tray ceiling, walk-in closet with built-in shelving, and ensuite with separate shower and soaking tub. Two additional bedrooms, full bathroom, bed/bonus room and laundry room. Flat, private backyard with beautiful landscaping, covered deck and paver patio. Amenities include clubhouse, swimming pool, playground and fitness center. Conveniently located near I-485 and I-85.

