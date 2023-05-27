Ready mid-July, this BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION in established Grove Park has 5 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms with a flex room sits on a serene .46 acres and seller is offering to cover $5k in closing cost! Beautiful LVP throughout entire home with neutral paint. Kitchen has white shaker soft-close cabinets, granite countertops, SS appliances & a walk-in pantry. The main floor has an incredible flex room for an office, dining, sitting or play room; you decide. Upstairs are all 5 bedrooms with the laundry room that has built in cabinetry & a recessed dry vent (AMAZING). Primary suite has double sinks, granite countertop, glass enclosed shower & a massive walk-in closet. Secondary bathroom has double sinks, granite and shower/tub combo. 9ft ceilings on main with 8ft upstairs. Home is Under Construction - use caution when viewing. Easement on side of property (in attachments). Pictures from same floorplan & finishes. $5,000 seller credit & $2500 preferred lender credit.