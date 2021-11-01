 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $439,900

Don’t miss this lovely, move-in ready home located in Fountaingrove! This 5 bedroom and 2.5 bathroom home is freshly painted throughout, has brand new carpet and has hardwoods on most of the main level. Large owner’s suite features trey ceiling and dual vanities, garden tub, separate shower and his/hers walk-in closets in bathroom. Kitchen has granite counters, stainless steel appliances, plenty of cabinet space which opens up to breakfast area and family room. Tankless water heater was installed in 2020. Screened porched, fenced level yard and mature trees. Community amenities include clubhouse, outdoor pool and playground. Close to Trader Joes, Starbucks, shops, restaurants and just minutes drive to I-85, I-485, UNCC and light rail.

