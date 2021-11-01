Don’t miss this lovely, move-in ready home located in Fountaingrove! This 5 bedroom and 2.5 bathroom home is freshly painted throughout, has brand new carpet and has hardwoods on most of the main level. Large owner’s suite features trey ceiling and dual vanities, garden tub, separate shower and his/hers walk-in closets in bathroom. Kitchen has granite counters, stainless steel appliances, plenty of cabinet space which opens up to breakfast area and family room. Tankless water heater was installed in 2020. Screened porched, fenced level yard and mature trees. Community amenities include clubhouse, outdoor pool and playground. Close to Trader Joes, Starbucks, shops, restaurants and just minutes drive to I-85, I-485, UNCC and light rail.
5 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $439,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Week 11 results from games involving high school football teams from Cabarrus County, starting with the Independent Tribune's Cream of Cabarru…
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: A.L. Brown crushes Concord to capture seventh straight Bell Game, make series history
KANNAPOLIS – What promised to be Concord’s best shot in years of taking back the coveted Victory Bell from A.L. Brown turned into the most lop…
- Updated
KANNAPOLIS -- It’s time for Cabarrus County’s annual main event, “The Battle for the Bell,” traditionally one of the biggest games in the stat…
- Updated
CONCORD — It’s not every day you can experience a helicopter, an ambulance and a construction excavator within walking distance. Of course, To…
- Updated
The Concord Police Department is currently investigating a homicide which occurred at the Hotshots Sports Bar & Grill located at 7731 Gate…
This is my favorite time of the year. It’s not too hot. There is football. There’s baseball and basketball is getting ready to start.
- Updated
Here’s how the independent Tribune sees the high school football hierarchy entering Week 11:
CONCORD -- Throughout this season, Central Cabarrus head coach Zach Bevilacqua has been asked how he has been able to keep going, in a season …
- Updated
- 1 min to read
Gov. Roy Cooper is expected to offer a 2 p.m. update on the state's efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19
- Updated
A patient family has been honored through a donation that includes support for the new Atrium Health Carolinas Rehabilitation, slated to open in November 2022.