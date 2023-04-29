**Buy this home and we'll sell your home for free! Your Home Sold in 29 Days Guaranteed! Contact HPREA at 704-626-6880 to Discuss, Schedule a Showing or Visit HPREA.com for more information** Spacious new move-in ready home located just beside Reedy Creek Nature Preserve in North East Charlotte. Beautiful new home community just completed in 2022. Home welcomes you with pristine curb appeal into covered front porch area. Walk in to bright living room with vinyl plank flooring throughout the entire main level living area. Kitchen is open to dining space with tons of white cabinets and gorgeous grey granite including a side buffet area perfect for serving and entertaining. Second primary bedroom located on main level perfect for in-law suite with attached full bath. Upstairs find an open loft space - great for game or media area. Primary bedroom suite with ensuite has double sinks, stand-up shower, and walk-in closet. Additional 3 bedrooms on second floor provide tons of space for guests or private home office / workout room. Patio out back perfect for grilling along with flat yard space for entertaining. If you're looking for new and convenient - look NO further!