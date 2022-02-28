 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $450,000

Beautiful, spacious home in the desirable Bradfield Farms neighborhood is available now! This former model home offers a huge, open living space downstairs as well as a formal dining room and sitting room. Upstairs, you'll find the primary bedroom with a large ensuite bath featuring a shower and tub. The secondary bedrooms are all upstairs as well - make sure to check out the detailed floor plan for measurements! This premium lot with a flat back yard is across from the catch and release neighborhood pond! This large neighborhood offers close proximity to I-485 for easy commuting, and many neighborhood amenities including two pools, tennis courts, playgrounds, a park, and greenway. Come have a look for yourself!

