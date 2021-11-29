 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $460,000

Location and turnkey what more can you ask for! This house is an absolute must see! Enjoy living in this updated house with fresh paint and new flooring throughout (LVP down and carpet up). The kitchen has added lighting and is spacious enough to cook big meals for family gatherings. The kitchen stove is electric but there is a gas hook up. Gas fireplace has been beautifully tiled. Accent walls throughout the downstairs. Master bathroom is newly remodeled as well and hasn't been used. Natural gas heat. Exterior has been pressure washed and painted white recently. Brand new roof installed a month ago. Front door has been painted and shutters are new. Backyard is big and fenced for you to enjoy backyard cookouts and family fun. Enjoy the modern look that everyone is looking for! Neighborhood offers pool, playground, and tennis courts.

