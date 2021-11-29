Location and turnkey what more can you ask for! This house is an absolute must see! Enjoy living in this updated house with fresh paint and new flooring throughout (LVP down and carpet up). The kitchen has added lighting and is spacious enough to cook big meals for family gatherings. The kitchen stove is electric but there is a gas hook up. Gas fireplace has been beautifully tiled. Accent walls throughout the downstairs. Master bathroom is newly remodeled as well and hasn't been used. Natural gas heat. Exterior has been pressure washed and painted white recently. Brand new roof installed a month ago. Front door has been painted and shutters are new. Backyard is big and fenced for you to enjoy backyard cookouts and family fun. Enjoy the modern look that everyone is looking for! Neighborhood offers pool, playground, and tennis courts.
5 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $460,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
CONCORD — When Charlotte Motor Speedway opened the gate for the 12th edition of Speedway Christmas presented by Continental Tire and Tire Pros…
The Earth is warming at an accelerated pace.
Welcome to Heritage Ridge community of new homes in Concord, NC conveniently nestled between I-85, 485 and I-77. D.R. Horton has thoughtfully …
- Updated
My wish for every board of education is simple; I wish for board members to put students before themselves and stop using the Board of Educati…
- Updated
N.C. Department of Transportation contract crews have opened a new flyover bridge aimed to provide better access to Concord Mills Mall in time…
We’re all over the place today. I guess I ate too much pastrami for Thanksgiving.
Bonsai hobbyists, gardeners and art lovers can all enjoy the beauty of the small trees when bonsai artists and vendors from all over the Unite…
- Updated
Charges were brought against two teenagers involved in the fatal shooting that occurred occured two weeks ago near G. W. Carver Elementary School.
GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Jay M. Robinson shakes off opening-night nervous by dominating Concord
CONCORD – With a good crowd in their home gym, the Jay M. Robinson girls basketball team had a strange way of showing its nervousness the firs…
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL: Vikings establish early dominance and maintain it in victory at A.L. Brown
KANNAPOLIS – As one would think, the Central Cabarrus and A.L. Brown boys basketball teams had the standard amount of time for pregame warmups…