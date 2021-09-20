5 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $465,000

The home you've been waiting for! Don't miss the chance to live in beautiful & highly desired Lexington. Stunning brick front home in cul-de-sac offering a MAIN FLOOR GUEST BEDROOM & FULL BATH, home office w/ French doors, beautiful white kitchen with SS appliances, granite countertops & center island w/ cooktop. PLANTATION SHUTTERS on most windows. Soaring two story living room w/ GAS OR WOOD BURNING fireplace & built in bookshelves is open & inviting & natural light pours in. Enjoy the beautiful Carolina weather outside on the SCREENED IN PORCH overlooking private & beautifully landscaped backyard. Upstairs you'll enjoy the huge primary bedroom w separate sitting area overlooking the lush backyard. Primary bath has brand new glass shower doors, dual vanity & soaking tub. On the third level you'll find a HUGE UNFINISHED SPACE that can easily be finished for additional square footage or used as walk-in storage. Minutes to shopping & dining. 15 min from UPTOWN. You'll love living here!