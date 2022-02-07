 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $468,000

Lovely and Ready to Move-in! 5 Bedrooms and 3 FULL Baths with enclosed sunroom that backs up to The Tradition Golf Club. Main level guest bedroom suite has FULL bath and French door entrance. Updated Lighting, Beautiful flooring and Plantation shutters throughout home. Open floor plan with updated kitchen, SS appliances, double ovens and kitchen island to remain. Upstairs has 3 additional generous size bedrooms PLUS Bonus/Bedroom. Owner suite has dual walk-in closets and trey ceilings. The enclosed sunroom provides great entertaining space. Backyard is an oasis with NEW privacy fencing. Irrigation in front yard. Close to Trader Joes & your favorite places!

