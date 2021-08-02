It really is true...PATIENCE is a virtue. Not only is it a virtue, but it pays off for you in a BIG way. By being patient, you waited until this beauty hit the market, and now it can be YOURS!! Over 3200 sq ft w/FIVE bedrooms, formal LR & dining DR PLUS an office! What will you ever do with all this space?? Gorgeous hrdwd floors in the foyer lead you right to the heart of the home..the KITCHEN. Striking white cabinets w/glass doors, granite counters, SS appls, center island w/breakfast bar that boasts decorative trim accents. You will never want to leave the kitchen! But if you do, you can venture in to the spacious FAM RM w/gas log FP. Upstairs you will absolutely love the huge primary BR w/renovated bath featuring sep shower & soaking tub. GORGEOUS! One of the four add'l BRs features hardwood floors & built-ins, while two are super-sized bedroom/bonus rooms! Beautiful updated secondary bath. Out back, enjoy the FABULOUS rear deck w/built-in seating & box planters. Fenced rear yard.
5 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $469,000
