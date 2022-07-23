5 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $476,000

One year old home with INGROUND POOL community. Flexible floorplan features spacious kitchen with center island and pantry. Gray kitchen cabinets compliment the granite countertops. Stainless steel smooth top range, microwave and dishwasher are included. A guest bedroom and full bath are the highlight of the main floor. Upstairs is the laundry room, linen closet, hall bath with duel sinks ,3 bedrooms and flexible loft. Completing the upstairs is the owner's suite with vaulted ceiling, bath with duel sinks and 5ft walk in shower and walk in closet. Exceptional floorplan in brand new community. Home Is Connected? includes programmable thermostat, Z-Wave door lock and wireless switch, touchscreen control device, automation platform, video doorbell, and Amazon Echo and Echo Dot. All home features are subject to change without notice. Community will include pool ,cabana and tot lot.