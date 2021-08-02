 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $479,214

Urban style townhome located in the University Research Park. This home is a 5 bedroom, 4 full baths with oversized 2 car garage and a 8ft covered driveway. Corner home site with lots of windows for extra lighting. Ground floor will offer a guest bedroom with full bath. Second floor will have another guest bedroom, full bath with oversized kitchen to family room. Cabinet's, countertops, appliances and floors are all upgraded. The family room has a covered deck for entertaining. Third floor will have owners suite and owners bath. Two additional bedrooms with full bath and laundry all on the third floor. Community will have pool/cabana, walking paths, ponds. Close to uptown and airport.

