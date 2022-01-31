5 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $479,900

This stunning home, in the highly sought after Highland Creek, captures your attention the minute you turn into the driveway. You will quickly discover that this 5 bedroom 3 bath home is the ideal size to house your family and/or guests. The flow of the dining room, kitchen, and great room makes entertaining a breeze. The main living area also offers a guest ensuite that has potential to be anything you can dream of. Retreat upstairs to the owner's suite with a lavish bathroom and walk in closet. An additional 2 bedrooms and full bath upstairs offer plenty of room for sleep, storage, and play. Your dream outdoor escape awaits as you step out onto the deck. Backed by trees this house provides the privacy you need. New roof installed in 2021. On top of its charm, the school districts are rated some of the best in the area! Fall in love with this little slice of paradise.