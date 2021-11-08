 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $480,000

Everything you need in popular Old Stone Crossing neighborhood! New roof in 2021! Flexible, spacious floor plan, wood floors. Freshly painted, this move in ready home offers so much. First floor Owner's suite with tray ceilings, double vanity, separate tub and shower. Home office with french doors that can also be an optional second bedroom on the first floor. Open floor concept, formal dining and living room. The 2 story great room is anchored by a fireplace flanked by windows for lots of natural light. The kitchen features Corian counter tops, island and upgraded stainless steel appliances. The bay windows in the breakfast nook look out over the large, level backyard. Head upstairs to find 3 nice sized bedrooms and large bonus room with wood floors and a closet to flex as another bedroom. A home and community that is easy to love!

