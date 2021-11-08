Everything you need in popular Old Stone Crossing neighborhood! New roof in 2021! Flexible, spacious floor plan, wood floors. Freshly painted, this move in ready home offers so much. First floor Owner's suite with tray ceilings, double vanity, separate tub and shower. Home office with french doors that can also be an optional second bedroom on the first floor. Open floor concept, formal dining and living room. The 2 story great room is anchored by a fireplace flanked by windows for lots of natural light. The kitchen features Corian counter tops, island and upgraded stainless steel appliances. The bay windows in the breakfast nook look out over the large, level backyard. Head upstairs to find 3 nice sized bedrooms and large bonus room with wood floors and a closet to flex as another bedroom. A home and community that is easy to love!
5 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $480,000
A former firefighter and paramedic faces misdemeanor drug charges stemming from a domestic incident, Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell said.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Johns, one of the winningest coaches in county history, hanging up the headsets
MOUNT PLEASANT – The dean of Cabarrus County football coaches is calling it a career.
Three men charged in attempted robbery and shooting at the Mt. Pleasant Sporting Goods & Pawn.
Former Concord Deputy Police Chief Betty Stocks takes majority vote Tuesday evening for the Council District 3 seat, following Council member Ella Mae Small's decision not to pursue re-election.
The race for the Harrisburg mayoral seat is led by political newcomer Jennifer Teague.
Results from first-round playoff games involving high school football teams from Cabarrus County:
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Spiders dominate on both sides of ball to pick up first playoff win since 2015
CONCORD – Talk about picking yourself up off the deck.
"We have dreamed of the day we would have a facility to manage all of our operations, our logistics, our training, our crew growth, our wellness all under one roof. We have waited patiently for the perfect site and we have it," Deputy Chief of Administration Justin Brine.
MAIDEN – Mount Pleasant’s 2021 season – along with 23 years of football greatness – ended in the foothills of North Carolina on a chilly Frida…
Mayor Darrell Hinnant was elected to a third term leading Kannapolis.