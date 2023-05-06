Beautifully renovated and maintained 2268 HLA SF 1.5 story 5 BR, 3 BA transitional home in the UNCC area of Charlotte, NC! Transitional floor plan. Entrance door to home has a walkway & beautiful stone surround. Primary on Main w/tray ceiling, walk-in closet; BA has granite, tile, 2 sinks, whirlpool tub, sep. shower. BR 2, BR 3 on Main can be used as Home Office, Nursery, Guest Room. Family Room w/stacked stone propane gas log FP with remote control. Kitchen w/granite counters, tile b/splash, electric cooktop, Pantry, Lazy Susan cabinet, built-in wine, nice drawer pulls, 42" cabinets, SS appliances. The Breakfast Room opens to the Kitchen, Family Room. Beautiful stone privacy counter between Breakfast, Kitchen! Laundry Room on Main. Upper has Playroom or Media Room and BR 4, BR 5 with walk-in closets, full Bath 3. Attic. Beautiful moldings, HW floors. 9' ceilings t/out. Recessed lighting. Elegant archways. HW stairs. 397 SF Patio. Shed. Finished front load 2-car Garage, keypad entry.