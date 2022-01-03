 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $482,500

5 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $482,500

5 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $482,500

Welcome Home! I present to you this beautiful Executive home that boasts a well sought after 5 bedroom, 3 full bath floorpan in the Desired Highland Creek Community! Walking through the door you will be greeted with a 2story foyer and a Massive wall of windows allowing for Beautiful natural sunlight to start your day. This rare find not only hosts a bedroom downstairs, you will ALSO find your Primary Bedroom ensuite waiting for you on the main level. For those who have an entertaining passion, the gourmet kitchen with oversized granite center island will surely provide the perfect space for gathering and the double-sided fireplace will certainly be the conversation focal point of the night. Fall in love with the fenced-in, wooded backyard that is waiting for your imagination run wild... why not install your dream outdoor kitchen... you definitely have space! Upstairs you will find 3 additional bedrooms as well as another full bathroom. Hurry because we do not expect this one to last!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

‘(Expletive) Bigfoot!’ Alleged Sasquatch sighting in central Illinois adds to legendary creature’s big year
State and Regional News

‘(Expletive) Bigfoot!’ Alleged Sasquatch sighting in central Illinois adds to legendary creature’s big year

  • Updated

You’ve probably seen the famous footage of Bigfoot — that grainy film from 1967 showing an apelike creature ambling through the California woods, casting a brief, leisurely glance at the camera before disappearing off screen. What an Illinois man saw last month was rather different. The creature he says he spotted outside the small town of Chandlerville, northwest of Springfield, was fast, ...

New Year's first baby
Local News

New Year's first baby

  • Updated

Atrium Health Cabarrus was pleased to welcome the first baby of 2022 across the Atrium Health system at 1:51 a.m. Jan. 1, 2022.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts