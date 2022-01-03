Welcome Home! I present to you this beautiful Executive home that boasts a well sought after 5 bedroom, 3 full bath floorpan in the Desired Highland Creek Community! Walking through the door you will be greeted with a 2story foyer and a Massive wall of windows allowing for Beautiful natural sunlight to start your day. This rare find not only hosts a bedroom downstairs, you will ALSO find your Primary Bedroom ensuite waiting for you on the main level. For those who have an entertaining passion, the gourmet kitchen with oversized granite center island will surely provide the perfect space for gathering and the double-sided fireplace will certainly be the conversation focal point of the night. Fall in love with the fenced-in, wooded backyard that is waiting for your imagination run wild... why not install your dream outdoor kitchen... you definitely have space! Upstairs you will find 3 additional bedrooms as well as another full bathroom. Hurry because we do not expect this one to last!
5 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $482,500
