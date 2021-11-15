Welcome to the perfect home in Newell -This Beautiful Modern, open floorplan offers an abundance of natural light. Floating chandeliers, arched windows, clean lines, marble, tile, and gleaming hardwoods throughout (no carpet). Brand new HVAC system (less than one year old). Located on a quiet street in popular Wyndham Place, this home offers 5 bedrooms (owner’s suite on main floor), 3 baths, and a 2-car garage on a beautiful .26-acre landscaped lot. Close to Reedy Park, Hodges Family Farm, IKEA, Concord Mills, and just a 10-minute drive to the University District / UNCC.
5 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $485,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Mooresville High School sent students home at 9 a.m. Wednesday due to an apparent suicide of a student on campus.
- Updated
INDIAN TRAIL – The Cabarrus Warriors will be playing for a state championship in football next week.
“Christmas in the City” has come to town once again. This will be the eighth year of the production.
Unique property with so many features to appreciate! With approximately 141 acres, you have room to roam, fish, hunt, or just sit back and enj…
- Updated
Results from second-round playoff games involving high school football teams from Cabarrus County:
The holidays started before Halloween if you go by what the big retailers. Walmart and Target had Christmas stuff out days before the candy so…
It appears I must put away my dream of a new Jeep Gladiator, crank up my ragged old truck and drive it into town for that overdue inspection b…
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER: In festive home atmosphere, Spiders out-duel Knights to reach ‘Elite Eight’ again
- Updated
CONCORD – The band was blaring.
C. JEMAL HORTON COLUMN: Breaking down the four big playoff games involving Cabarrus County football teams
- Updated
CONCORD – It started in the oppressive heat of August with 10 Cabarrus County football teams dreaming of magical seasons.
- Updated
The City of Concord was named one of the nation's top "boomtowns" by SmartAsset and was the highest ranked city in North Carolina.