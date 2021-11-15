5 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $485,000

Welcome to the perfect home in Newell -This Beautiful Modern, open floorplan offers an abundance of natural light. Floating chandeliers, arched windows, clean lines, marble, tile, and gleaming hardwoods throughout (no carpet). Brand new HVAC system (less than one year old). Located on a quiet street in popular Wyndham Place, this home offers 5 bedrooms (owner’s suite on main floor), 3 baths, and a 2-car garage on a beautiful .26-acre landscaped lot. Close to Reedy Park, Hodges Family Farm, IKEA, Concord Mills, and just a 10-minute drive to the University District / UNCC.