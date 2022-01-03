 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $489,900

5 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $489,900

5 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $489,900

Welcome home to this two story 5 bedroom home in Highland Creek. Open foyer with access to den/office space and formal dining room. Dining room leads to awesome kitchen with gas SS range and open to spacious and open living room. One full bedroom and full bathroom on main. Upstairs, primary suite and 3 additional secondary bedrooms. Take a tour today!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

‘(Expletive) Bigfoot!’ Alleged Sasquatch sighting in central Illinois adds to legendary creature’s big year
State and Regional News

‘(Expletive) Bigfoot!’ Alleged Sasquatch sighting in central Illinois adds to legendary creature’s big year

  • Updated

You’ve probably seen the famous footage of Bigfoot — that grainy film from 1967 showing an apelike creature ambling through the California woods, casting a brief, leisurely glance at the camera before disappearing off screen. What an Illinois man saw last month was rather different. The creature he says he spotted outside the small town of Chandlerville, northwest of Springfield, was fast, ...

New Year's first baby
Local News

New Year's first baby

  • Updated

Atrium Health Cabarrus was pleased to welcome the first baby of 2022 across the Atrium Health system at 1:51 a.m. Jan. 1, 2022.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts