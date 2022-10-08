5 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $499,000

Stunning Brand new single house with all new appliances. Near to supermarket and a great family friendly neighborhood. 14 miles away about a 20 minute drive to uptown Charlotte. 10 mile away is about a 17 minute drive to Concord Mills Mall. 2 miles away about a 7 minute drive to Reedy Creek Park. Accessibility to almost everything Charlotte offers, including restaurants and the light rail, then the area of University City. Many exciting venues are opening near by. New Topgolf location The area also offers a variety of events, including outdoor concerts at PNC Music Pavilion, or catch UNCC 49ers football, volleyball, or basketball games at the college nearby campus. Open concept with room open to the kitchen. Kitchen features SS appliances. Upstairs features a large bonus room/loft for additional entertainment room/flex space! Spacious and no neighbors overlooking in the back. Bedroom and bathroom in First Floor. Porch to enjoy family time. Extended Patio to have party time.