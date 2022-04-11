5 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $499,900

Multiple offers have been received. Please submit best offers by 6pm Sunday 4/10. Incredible opportunity in gorgeous Highland Creek! This one-owner home has been well-kept and cared for. Enter into the bright and airy two-story foyer w/ arched doorways to the formal living room and dining room. Kitchen has granite countertops, new cabinets, SS appliances, backsplash, upgraded light fixtures, and under cabinet lighting. Outside, enjoy nature or watch the game in your screened-in porch. Spacious Primary bedroom suite on main floor, featuring frameless shower, garden tub and walk-in closet. Upstairs 4 generous bedrooms and 2 full baths. Highland Creek is one of the area's most sought-after neighborhoods with multiple pools, playgrounds, clubhouses, tennis courts, basketball, walking trails and much more. Convenient to I-485 and I-85, shopping, dining and entertainment.