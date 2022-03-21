 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $500,000

Come check out this beautiful, turn key ready home! This meticulously maintained and move-in ready home is looking for it's next buyer. Welcome yourself home to sun filled rooms from the large windows throughout the home, plentiful upgrades - including an updated kitchen with SS appliances and granite countertops, updated bathroom on the main floor and a covered back patio. The home also has Upright Freezer in Garage, a gas powered Tankless Hot Water Heater, sealed garage and patio floors, as well as 3 4x8 custom ceiling storage racks in the garage. This home features ample room for both inside and outdoor entertainment. Three decks in total, including an upper balcony for added privacy. Desirable lot, nothing is allowed to be built or put next to the right side of the home. This home will not last long, so come take a long while you can!

