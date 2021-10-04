 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $500,000

This home has so much to offer, and you do not want to miss your chance to make it your own! Located on a large 0.33-acre corner lot in Mallard Grove, this charming 2 story home boasts an efficient floorplan that offers 5 bedrooms and 2.5 baths perfect for your needs. Be welcomed by the fantastic high-ceiling entry hall filled with natural lights before proceeding to the comfortable living area with a cozy fireplace to entertain your guests upon entry. The main level also features an efficient kitchen, well-lit dining, a laundry area, and a study room, while the stairs lead you to the bright and airy primary suite with an elegant bath and a large walk-in closet. Let your family/guest choose which bedroom to occupy among the 4 additional when they come over. Its location is also just 10 minutes away from I-77, granting access to lots of commercial places you'll enjoy!

