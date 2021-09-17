5 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $500,000

Welcome home! This Stunning 2 story home boasts natural light that creates an amazing flow all through out this home! New hardwood floors all throughout 1st Floor! Beautiful foyer leads to a flex room with endless possibilities and to an incredible dining room. The Family room has an exquisite wooden accent wall with a beautiful fireplace. The immaculate kitchen has New High-End Appliances and abundant counter space! Main level offers a guest bedroom with 4 spacious bedrooms upstairs! The primary bedroom has double tray ceilings and so much space! Many new updates throughout! The beautiful deck overlooks a large level backyard and opens to green space! This amazing home is located in North Charlotte's most sought after and recognized community of Highland Creek. Highland Creek has miles of walking trails, paths and sidewalks, multiple swimming pools, playgrounds, green space, and a public golf course for all to enjoy while being just minutes from every imaginable shopping experience.