Well, hello there! If you've been looking for a beautiful home in a great neighborhood, on a cul-de-sac lot with amenities, here I am! In the morning, sunlight flows in my big windows &, in the evenings, enjoy views of the wooded, private backyard from the deck. Inside, my kitchen & great room are spacious. My drop zone, main level guest suite, & dining room finish out my downstairs. Upstairs, I have two more secondary bedrooms, a master with dual closets & an ensuite, & a bonus room that could serve as an additional bedroom. Truly, I have it all even AT&T fiber! Don't let my Charlotte address fool you, I come with top-rated Harrisburg schools and Cabarrus County taxes. Why don't you set an appointment, check me out, & let's see where this goes! AT&T Fiber and TimeWarner Internet for work from home, backs up to greenway & county water easement so no backdoor neighbors (year round views of woods and nature), morning sun on the front and shady back yard for evening gatherings.
5 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $514,000
District: Cabarrus County
