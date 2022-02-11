2 story 3200 square foot home with unique layout and highly sought after Master Bedroom Suite, with jetted tub, separate shower and separate toilet room all downstairs! Laundry room adjacent to the garage, walk in attic for lots of storage or can even be insulated and walled. Upstairs bonus/game/theater room suite large to be used for multipurpose. You will be sitting pretty on the 7th hole of the Highland Creek Golf course, perfect for golfers, people watching, and peaceful views through the pecan trees and beautiful canopy offered Spring through Fall. Lots of storage in 2 car garage with expanded 6 car parking driveway. Hardwood floors through the entirety of the downstairs and carpet upstairs, with high vaulted ceilings in the living room and entry way. Separate office downstairs, deck that runs the length of the house in the back, and plenty of yard space for gardening, kids, dogs, and other activities. the house has got great bones, & convenient layout,
5 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $520,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
CONCORD — Stop the presses; our beloved Frankie Furr has died.
- Updated
He is being held in the Rowan County Detention Center under no bond.
- Updated
A five-bedroom home on the Outer Banks has collapsed into the Atlantic Ocean, according to the National Park Service.
- Updated
Well, Google Fiber is making news in Cabarrus County. On Wednesday, a contract crew for the tech giant burst a water main on Pitts School Road…
- Updated
Brian Roach, 43, was last seen around Glenwood Street Jan. 13. wearing jeans, black shoes, a big jacket with a hoodie, and a red backpack
- Updated
She crossed the center lane before striking the Jeep, authorities said.
- Updated
Read why Cabarrus County Board of Education member Keshia Sandidge voted for mask optional in schools for staff and students.
- Updated
Results from games involving high school basketball teams from Cabarrus County and the upcoming schedule:
- Updated
Students had to meet a $20,000 fundraiser goal to see Principal Rick Money get his sides shaved.
- Updated
CONCORD — When a young woman named Barbara Grayson first visited Cabarrus County Hospital School of Nursing (now Cabarrus College of Health Sc…