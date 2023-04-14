This home is situated in beautiful Peach Orchard Estates on a private cul-de-sac. Natural light floods this 2,872 sq ft home with 5 bedroom and 3 full baths. When you enter you’re greeted by a lovely, bright foyer. To your right is a proper dining room perfect for entertaining. As you continue to the rear of the home you enter into a spacious living room connected to a dining area and kitchen. The kitchen features a large center island with a breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances and ample storage space. Connected to the dining area is the outdoor porch, perfect for entertaining friends and family! On the upper level are 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and an additional family area. The primary bedroom is a lovely space to escape for rest and relaxation. The ensuite bathroom is complete with dual vanities, glass shower, separate toilet room and large soaking tub. This community includes an outdoor pool, playground and walking trails.