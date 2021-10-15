Elegant 5 bedroom, colonial home in Highland Creek! Two-story foyer with grand staircase that leads to a gorgeous dining area with crown molding. Floor to ceiling windows in sitting area highlight gleaming refinished hardwoods. Light & airy family room with a stately fireplace opens up to an updated kitchen and bright breakfast area perfect for starting your day. Kitchen boasts granite counter tops and an island with breakfast bar, and stainless steel appliances. Home has been freshly painted inside and out! Enjoy backyard views from the screened porch & deck which overlooks fenced backyard and patio/fire pit area. Beautiful first level master bedroom that features separate tub & shower, his and her walk-in closets, and double vanity. Second level includes 3 bedrooms & bonus room that could be a 5th bedroom. Convenient location with access to major interstates and shopping! Community includes a clubhouse, fitness center, walking trails, golf course, playground, & 5 pools! CALL LAUREN SCHWAB TODAY FOR A PRIVATE TOUR - 910-880-5526
5 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $525,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Week 8 results from games involving high school football teams from Cabarrus County, starting with the Independent Tribune's Cream of Cabarrus…
C. JEMAL HORTON COLUMN: With a four-game win streak and new posture, Concord is a contender once again
- Updated
CONCORD – This story won’t end in a championship.
- Updated
KANNAPOLIS – The emergence of West Cabarrus’ kicking game and the absence of A.L. Brown’s allowed the Wolverines to escape Kannapolis’ Memoria…
- Updated
CONCORD – Each Friday night, the Concord Spiders seem to hit a new milestone.
SOUTHPORT, N.C. – With their single-engine vessel, Bare Necessities, the Kannapolis crew of captain Cameron Yow, Mitchell Pigg and Bradley Flo…
- Updated
The Gibson Mill’s food hall-style dining and shopping experience, Gibson Mill Market, announced its latest additions Thursday.
- Updated
Here’s how the independent Tribune sees the high school football hierarchy entering Week 9:
- Updated
Jared Porter and his family bring a competitive edge to the farming industry at their family farm in Mt. Pleasant. At Porter Farms, not only d…
- Updated
CONCORD – It’s safe to say nothing comes easy for the Northwest Cabarrus football team this season.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Vikings use strong fourth-quarter effort to register second consecutive victory
- Updated
CONCORD – Central Cabarrus may have found its mojo.