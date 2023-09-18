Welcome to your new home in Mallard Lake! Located in one of the most popular and growing areas of Charlotte. Within walking distance of schools, shopping centers, and biking trails. Enjoy the neighborhood's amenities, including a swimming pool and playgrounds. The first floor features an open floor plan with new flooring and neutral paint. Family room w/ fireplace, formal living room & dining room. The kitchen has granite counters, island & backsplash. The formal office can be converted to a bedroom on the main floor. The owner's suite has a tray ceiling, walk in closet, & large sitting room. The owners’ bath has a separate shower, garden tub, dual sinks & water closet. There is an upstairs bonus/bedroom with a closet. Relax outside on the large private back yard with a new deck. I-485 is within minutes for an easy commute. Tesla charging port in garage stays, ready for it's new owner. Gym equipment is negotiable.
5 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $525,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
KANNAPOLIS – A Kannapolis Christmas returns this holiday season with events that have become treasured family traditions in the region. The of…
They did it for their brother.
Here are scores from Week 5 of high school football involving Cabarrus County and Rowan County teams:
Cabarrus County continues to be one of the top tourist destinations in North Carolina and I think you can see evidence of it in all the hotels…
Check out our top NFL picks and parlays for Week 2.