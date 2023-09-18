Welcome to your new home in Mallard Lake! Located in one of the most popular and growing areas of Charlotte. Within walking distance of schools, shopping centers, and biking trails. Enjoy the neighborhood's amenities, including a swimming pool and playgrounds. The first floor features an open floor plan with new flooring and neutral paint. Family room w/ fireplace, formal living room & dining room. The kitchen has granite counters, island & backsplash. The formal office can be converted to a bedroom on the main floor. The owner's suite has a tray ceiling, walk in closet, & large sitting room. The owners’ bath has a separate shower, garden tub, dual sinks & water closet. There is an upstairs bonus/bedroom with a closet. Relax outside on the large private back yard with a new deck. I-485 is within minutes for an easy commute. Tesla charging port in garage stays, ready for it's new owner. Gym equipment is negotiable.