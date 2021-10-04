 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $535,000

Elegant 5 bedroom, colonial home in Highland Creek! Two-story foyer with grand staircase that leads to a gorgeous dining area with crown molding. Floor to ceiling windows in sitting area highlight gleaming refinished hardwoods. Light & airy family room with a stately fireplace opens up to an updated kitchen and bright breakfast area perfect for starting your day. Kitchen boasts granite counter tops and an island with breakfast bar, and stainless steel appliances. Home has been freshly painted inside and out! Enjoy backyard views from the screened porch & deck which overlooks fenced backyard and patio/fire pit area. Beautiful first level master bedroom that features separate tub & shower, his and her walk-in closets, and double vanity. Second level includes 3 bedrooms & bonus room that could be a 5th bedroom. Convenient location with access to major interstates and shopping! Community includes a clubhouse, fitness center, walking trails, golf course, playground, & 5 pools! CALL LAUREN SCHWAB TODAY FOR A PRIVATE TOUR - 910-880-5526

